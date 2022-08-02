Amtrak restores service west of Albany following temporary suspension

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Amtrak has restarted train service west of Albany that was suspended last week over safety concerns from an old warehouse’s crumbling wall.
The section of track reopened Monday after being closed to passenger trains on Friday over worries about the structural integrity of the nearby Central Warehouse. Parts of the façade had already come down, and an engineering report said a collapse of part of a wall was likely.
Amtrak says crews have done some cleanup and construction work, including clearing out debris and stabilizing the inside of the warehouse. Train service has been restored with a speed restriction.