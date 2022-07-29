Amtrak temporarily suspends service west of Albany

Amtrak services west of Albany were temporarily suspended Friday due to safety concerns with a privately-owned building near the tracks.
According to Amtrak, Empire Service West of Albany and the Lake Shore Limited are suspended until further notice. Full Amtrak service will continue between Albany and New York City.
Two Empire Service trips from Utica to Albany were canceled Friday morning, according to the Amtrak website, but one on the Lake Shore Limited was still scheduled for the afternoon.
Amtrak says customers with reservations on the suspended routes will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times on the scheduled day or on another day.
To change an existing reservation, call 1-800-878-7245. Additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule will be waived.
Anyone with tickets for upcoming trips should check the Amtrak website and social media for updates.