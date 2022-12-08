 Skip to main content
Appeals court grants temporary stay allowing New York to keep enforcing new gun law

Guns New York

FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court panel says New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge.

The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling last month from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby.

The district judge found constitutional issues with multiple portions of the law related to carrying firearms in public places and licensing requirements. The appeals panel on Wednesday continued a stay while it considers a motion from government officials opposing the injunction.

