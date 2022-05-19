Attorney general: H&M to pay NY $36 million after unlawfully keeping money from unused gift cards

The New York Attorney General’s Office has recovered $36 million in unused gift card balances that H&M was legally required to turn over to the state as unclaimed or abandoned funds.
Attorney General Letitia James says the retailer lied to the state about its failure to transfer unused gift card balances to the Office of Unclaimed Funds and falsely claimed an out-of-state company was handling its gift cards.
“My office has zero tolerance for companies that disregard the law and line their pockets with money that belongs to hardworking people,” said James. “For years, not only did H&M illegally keep unused gift card money that customers paid for, but they then lied about it to the state. Violating the law is not trendy or tolerable, and today H&M will pay millions of dollars for its wrongdoing. New Yorkers can trust that my office will always stand up to unscrupulous companies and hold them accountable.”
The state also requires balances on inactive gift cards to be turned over to the state’s Abandoned Property Fund, which is managed by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The AG’s office says H&M failed to that as well.
The agreement reached Wednesday requires H&M to pay $28 million to the state, $18 million of which will go to the Abandoned Property Fund for unredeemable balances from gift cards sold prior to 2015. The rest will go to the Office of Unclaimed Funds.
Consumers who have unused funds in gift cards from 2004 to 2014 can either use the card at H&M or file a claim with the Office of Unclaimed Funds.
The whistleblower who initiated the investigation into H&M will also receive $7.74 million.