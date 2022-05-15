Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday following mass shooting, official says

Weather Alert

...A line of heavy rain and gusty winds will impact portions of south central Oneida, Broome, Madison, west central Delaware, Cortland, eastern Tioga, southeastern Onondaga and Chenango Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain and gusty winds along a line extending from near Camillus to near Cortland to Little Meadows. Movement was east-northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Onondaga, Syracuse, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City, Endicott, Oneida, Norwich and Pompey. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 16. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 84. Interstate 88 between 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH