Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT...

For the following areas...
Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River...

At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts
were located along a line extending from Southwick Beach to 13 nm
west of Stony Point, moving southeast at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small
hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Selkirk Beach, Southwick Beach, Stony Point, North Pond and Sandy
Island Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather
Service.

&&


WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...>34KTS

Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

  • Updated
Toy Hall of Fame Finalists

This photo, provided by National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong museum, in Rochester, N.Y., shows the class of 2022 finalists for induction, announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The public can vote online through Sept. 21, 2022 for: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top. (National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong museum via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Voting is open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists were announced Wednesday.

They are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top. The public can vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player's Choice” ballot.

That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee. The inductees will be announced in November. The National Toy Hall of Fame is located at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.