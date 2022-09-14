Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Voting is open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists were announced Wednesday.
They are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top. The public can vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player's Choice” ballot.
That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee. The inductees will be announced in November. The National Toy Hall of Fame is located at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.