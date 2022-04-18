Body of 51-year-old woman found in duffel bag in Queens blocks from her home

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Lingering steady snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow gradually tapers off over the next couple of hours, but hazardous travel will still be possible on untreated roads. Power outages will still be possible due to heavy, wet snow accumulations and winds turning breezy this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. &&