Body of 51-year-old woman found in duffel bag in Queens blocks from her home

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Lingering steady snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Northern Oneida,
Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and
Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow gradually tapers off over the next
couple of hours, but hazardous travel will still be possible on
untreated roads. Power outages will still be possible due to
heavy, wet snow accumulations and winds turning breezy this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Body of 51-year-old woman found in duffel bag in Queens blocks from her home

Body of 51-year-old woman found in duffel bag in Queens blocks from her home

Police investigated at the Queens home of a 51-year-old woman whose body was found a half-mile away in a duffel bag.

 WCBS

The body of a 51-year-old woman was found inside a duffel bag on a street corner in Queens, New York, on Saturday and a trail of blood stretched from there to her nearby home, according to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a 911 call of a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway, the NYPD said. There, officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive inside a duffel bag, and emergency responders pronounced her dead.

A trail of blood was followed to 72-24 Juno Street, the NYPD said, about a half-mile walk northwest of where the bag was found. The woman was identified as Orsolya Gaal, who lived at the Juno Street home, police said.

Gaal's cause of death was determined to be sharp force injuries of the neck and her manner of death was homicide, according to the New York Medical Examiner's Office.

There are no arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

