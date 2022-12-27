Buffalo braces for more snow after crippling Christmas blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Storm-battered Buffalo is bracing for fresh snow while still striving to recover from an epic blizzard that killed at least 34 people, stranded others in cars for days and shuttered the city's airport.
The National Weather Service predicts that as much as 2 inches of snow could fall Tuesday in the county that includes Buffalo. That’s nothing like the massive storm that dropped over 4 feet of snow in some places starting on Christmas Eve.
But weather service lead forecaster Bob Oravec notes that any additional snowfall could complicate snow removal.
The ferocious winter storm is also blamed for at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the U.S.