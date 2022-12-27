 Skip to main content
Buffalo braces for more snow after crippling Christmas blizzard

  • Updated
Winter Weather New York

This photo provided by the Twitter page of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, snow from this weekends blizzard covers downtown Buffalo on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The blizzard roared through western New York Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars. (Twitter page of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Storm-battered Buffalo is bracing for fresh snow while still striving to recover from an epic blizzard that killed at least 34 people, stranded others in cars for days and shuttered the city's airport.

The National Weather Service predicts that as much as 2 inches of snow could fall Tuesday in the county that includes Buffalo. That’s nothing like the massive storm that dropped over 4 feet of snow in some places starting on Christmas Eve.

But weather service lead forecaster Bob Oravec notes that any additional snowfall could complicate snow removal.

The ferocious winter storm is also blamed for at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the U.S.