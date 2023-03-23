Bus monitor dies from injuries following Oswego County crash

NEW HAVEN, N.Y. – A school bus monitor died from her injuries after a Mexico Central School District bus was involved in a serious crash with a pickup truck Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 1 and County Route 6 in the town of New Haven. No students were on board at the time, but the bus monitor, 63-year-old Theresa Steele, was critically injured.
According to New York State Police, the bus driver, 69-year-old Mark Vosseller, of Fulton, was heading north on County Route 6 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a Dodge pickup truck driving west on County Route 1.
The pickup truck driver, 45-year-old Jonathan Duval, of Mexico, was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated and released.
Vosseller and Steele were also taken to Upstate University Hospital. While Vosseller’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, Steele suffered severe head injuries and was in critical condition.
On Thursday, state police said Steele ultimately died from her injuries.
Vosseller was issued a ticket for failure to yield at a stop sign.