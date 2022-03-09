 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the afternoon and early evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevations above 1200 feet will likely see
the higher snow amounts...around 5 to 6 inches, while lower
elevations are expected to see around 2 to 3 inches. The steady
snow will continue until late afternoon and early evening
before ending.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family's bakery, dies at 92

BAY SHORE, N.Y. - Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family’s New York-based bakery into a national brand, has died at age 92.

Entenmann died Feb. 24 in Hialeah. His son, Charles William Entenmann, confirmed the death to Newsday.

Charles E. Entenmann was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded a bakery in Brooklyn in 1898. The family expanded nationally and sold the business in 1978.

Charles Entenmann moved to Florida in the 1980s and founded a company that created technology to help seal wounds. He also supported and conducted research on cold fusion.

