Chief judge of New York's Court of Appeals to step down in August

The chief judge of New York’s Court of Appeals announced Monday she will step down after more than six years presiding at the state’s highest court and overseeing the state court system.
Judge Janet DiFiore said in a letter to her colleagues that she will step down at the end of August and “move on to the next chapter of my professional life.” DiFiore is 66.
She did not elaborate on what she planned to do next. DiFiore had been the district attorney in suburban Westchester County in 2015 when she was nominated to the court by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.