Clarity on SCOTUS gun ruling could come from Albany this week

More clarity may come this week on the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a New York law requiring gun owners to provide “proper cause” to obtain a license to conceal and carry.
Pistol licensing officials in Oneida County say a special session is planned in Albany Thursday to better understand what this means for current and future gun owners.
The initial interpretation is that unrestricted licenses will remain intact and sporting license holders will have to fill out an application to switch their status to unrestricted.
Guidance is also expected regarding where guns can be concealed and carried, as well as if this means upstate licenses will be valid in New York City.
Until there is more clarification, officials recommend gun owners adhere to the parameters of their current license.