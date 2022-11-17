 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Up to 4 inches has already fallen across parts of
central Oneida County. Total snowfall amounts will range from 4
to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Commercial vehicles banned on portions of Thruway as lake-effect snow pummels some parts of NY

Winter Weather New York

(FILE) Tractor trailer rigs sit parked at the Guilderland rest stop along the thruway near Albany, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a travel ban on the thruway due to heavy blowing snow N.Y.,Tuesday, March 14, 2017. 

With some parts of New York getting hammered with lake-effect snow and near-zero visibility in some spots on Thursday, the New York State Thruway Authority is issuing a temporary commercial truck ban.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday until further notice, commercial vehicles cannot travel on the Thruway between exit 46 in Rochester and exit 61 in Ripley, as well as the Niagara Thruway I-190.

Gov. Hochul has declared a state of emergency with more than three feet of snow expected in the Buffalo area between Thursday and Friday.

