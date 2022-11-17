Commercial vehicles banned on portions of Thruway as lake-effect snow pummels some parts of NY

With some parts of New York getting hammered with lake-effect snow and near-zero visibility in some spots on Thursday, the New York State Thruway Authority is issuing a temporary commercial truck ban.
Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday until further notice, commercial vehicles cannot travel on the Thruway between exit 46 in Rochester and exit 61 in Ripley, as well as the Niagara Thruway I-190.
Gov. Hochul has declared a state of emergency with more than three feet of snow expected in the Buffalo area between Thursday and Friday.