County leaders gather in Oriskany to begin developing domestic terrorism prevention plans

ORISKANY, N.Y. – County leaders gathered in Oriskany for a two-day Threat Assessment and Management Summit to assist with the development of local domestic terrorism prevention plans.
Localities are required to create these plans as part of an executive order Gov. Kathy Hochul issued following the mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops in May.
In part, the executive order calls upon:
- The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to establish a new unit within its Office of Counter Terrorism dedicated to the prevention of domestic terrorism.
- Every county and New York City to develop and maintain a plan to address the threat of domestic terrorism, including racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.
- New York State Police to establish a new unit within the New York State Intelligence Center dedicated to tracking domestic violent extremism and increase social media monitoring for investigative leads that may come from the online promotion of violent extremism.
"In the wake of the horrific domestic terror attack in my hometown of Buffalo, I committed to New Yorkers that we will confront the scourge of domestic terror head-on,” said Hochul. "New York is providing local governments with the tools they need to address the threat of domestic terror and targeted violence, so we can prevent tragedies before they even occur. I will never stop fighting to keep New Yorkers safe."
The summit this week focused on developing local threat assessment and management teams made up of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials and others tasked with mitigating threats of targeted violence.
"As people who take public safety seriously, we must all become experts - all of us - in how to confront domestic extremism, particularly white nationalistic extremism in all its forms," said Jackie Bray, commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Counterterrorism experts were also on hand to assist with plan development.
Hochul says $10 million in state funding will be made available to counties to develop and execute these plans.