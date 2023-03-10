Court order blocks sales of ghost guns in New York

FILE - "Ghost guns" are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco, Nov. 27, 2019. A federal judge issued a court order Thursday, March 9, 2023, that immediately halts 10 gun distributors from selling or shipping gun parts and kits to New York — the types of materials officials say can be used to build untraceable ghost guns which can then be sold without background checks, eventually ending up in the wrong hands. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)