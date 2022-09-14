Deaths of 3 kids found on Coney Island beach ruled homicide; mom held

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities have confirmed three children found on a beach in New York City died by drowning. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released its findings Tuesday.
Seven-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday and were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The children’s 30-year-old mother is in custody but no charges have been filed.
The investigation started with a 911 call from a concerned family member.