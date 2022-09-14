 Skip to main content
Deaths of 3 kids found on Coney Island beach ruled homicide; mom held

Children Drowned

FILE - Crime scene tape stretches across a section of the Coney Island boardwalk near a stretch of beach where three children were found dead in the surf, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Authorities have confirmed that the children died by drowning. 

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities have confirmed three children found on a beach in New York City died by drowning. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released its findings Tuesday.

Seven-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday and were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The children’s 30-year-old mother is in custody but no charges have been filed.

The investigation started with a 911 call from a concerned family member.