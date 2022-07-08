DMV warns of new text scam claiming NY is offering $1,500 rebates for high gas prices

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning people of a phishing scam claiming the state is offering $1,500 rebates because of high gas prices.
In this instance, the scammers send text messages instructing people to click the link to see if they qualify.
Then the link leads to a website designed to look like the actual DMV site. It asks for personal information like your name, address and social security number.
State officials say this is just an attempt at identity theft or to install malicious software on computers or cell phones.
“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information.”
If you suspect you may have been contacted through a phishing scam, you can email the DMV at: dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.