EF-2 tornado touches down in Western New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) - A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour has touched down in upstate New York.
The National Weather Service said the EF-2 tornado struck Thursday in the town of Java, about 25 miles southwest of Buffalo. The 200-yard-wide twister then moved eastward for about 10 miles before petering out 15 minutes later.
The winds knocked down trees and power lines and sent some trees onto residences. The weather service says one barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards.
Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing.