Ethics groups call for investigation into Cuomo accepting free help from aides

Cuomo Speaking

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. New York's ethics commission has more work to do if it wants to seize the millions of dollars former Gov. Cuomo earned writing a book about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state attorney general's office said in a letter Thursday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Good government groups say New Yorks ethics commission should investigate whether former Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by accepting free help from former aides who worked to defend him against sexual harassment allegations.

New York ethics law bans public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $15 from lobbyists and companies that do business with the state.

Several former Cuomo aides who worked for such companies provided the Democrat with strategic advice and public relations help after multiple women accused him of misconduct.

New Yorks gift ban doesnt apply to family members or friends, and Cuomos attorney said no one broke the law by helping the governor.

