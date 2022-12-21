 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55
mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued
gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue into Saturday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

First legal marijuana dispensary opening in NYC next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Marijuana New York

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen hanging in a drying room at a farm in Suffolk County, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022. The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Thursday, Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. 

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana is set to open Dec. 29.

The opening of the Manhattan dispensary will mark the long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that will certainly become one of the country’s most lucrative.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.

The minority-controlled nonprofit serves people with HIV and AIDS, as well as homeless and formerly incarcerated people. The announcement was made one month after the Cannabis Control Board issued its first round of licenses.

Recommended for you