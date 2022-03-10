 Skip to main content
First retail cannabis licenses in NY will go to people with marijuana-related convictions

  • Updated
New York Marijuana Licenses

FILE - Dried hemp plants are sorted and trimmed at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Monday, April 12, 2021. New York's first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with marijuana-related convictions or their immediate family, state officials said Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in an effort to redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The first licenses to sell recreational marijuana in New York will go to people who were casualties of the war on drugs.

State officials said Wednesday that people with marijuana-related convictions will get dibs on the first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses awarded by the New York.

It's part of a broader effort to redress the inequities of a justice system that locked up a disproportionate number of people of color for drug crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is set to announce the planned regulations for “social equity” applicants Thursday.

