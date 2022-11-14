Google agrees to pay $392M to 40 states, including NY, in location-tracking case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations.
State attorneys general announced the settlement Monday.
“Big tech companies should not collect consumers’ data without their awareness or consent,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Google quietly tracked its users to turn a profit and today they are being held accountable. Every individual should be able to make their own decisions about their data and how it is being used. We will continue to hold companies that violate the law accountable and protect consumers from companies that put profits over people.”
They're calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Officials say the investigation by the states was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story.
The officials say they found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.
