GOP congressional candidate challenges New York's new gun laws

A federal lawsuit challenging part of New York’s new gun laws was filed by Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino.
New York lawmakers this month approved an overhaul of licensing rules after the Supreme Court struck down a 109-year-old state law that required people to demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to qualify for a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.
The new legislation restricts where firearms can be carried and tightens permit requirements.
The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Buffalo takes aim at the law’s provision that will bar people from bringing guns into private businesses unless the owners put up signs saying guns are welcome.
Paladino is running in the new 24th Congressional District, which represents all or parts of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Schuyler and Steuben counties.