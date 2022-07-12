GOP congressional candidate challenges New York's new gun laws

FILE — Members of the New York Senate, debate legislation to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits, during a special legislative session in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. A federal lawsuit challenging part of New York's new gun law was filed Monday, July 11, 2022, by Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino, one of multiple legal challenges expected against state handgun licensing rules approved after a recent Supreme Court ruling.