 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GOP congressional candidate challenges New York's new gun laws

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun Control New York

FILE — Members of the New York Senate, debate legislation to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits, during a special legislative session in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. A federal lawsuit challenging part of New York's new gun law was filed Monday, July 11, 2022, by Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino, one of multiple legal challenges expected against state handgun licensing rules approved after a recent Supreme Court ruling. 

A federal lawsuit challenging part of New York’s new gun laws was filed by Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino.

New York lawmakers this month approved an overhaul of licensing rules after the Supreme Court struck down a 109-year-old state law that required people to demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to qualify for a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.

The new legislation restricts where firearms can be carried and tightens permit requirements.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Buffalo takes aim at the law’s provision that will bar people from bringing guns into private businesses unless the owners put up signs saying guns are welcome.

Paladino is running in the new 24th Congressional District, which represents all or parts of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

Recommended for you