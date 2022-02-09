Griffo proposes complete repeal of bail reform laws in new legislation

Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, wants to completely repeal bail reform laws as part of proposed legislation aiming to provide more resources to law enforcement.
Griffo was joined by Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Rome Police Chief David Collins, Utica Police Chief Mark Williams and other local law enforcement leaders to introduce the legislation Wednesday morning.
The senator is proposing the following:
- A complete repeal of the state’s bail reforms that were included in the 2019 State Budget, which ended cash bail for several crimes.
- A $100 million allocation to law enforcement agencies each year for the next three years. This would include $80 million for additional officers and $20 million for equipment.
- Changing discovery laws to include affirmative consent of witnesses to protect their identities, and to also stop allowing defendants to access to crime scenes.
- Instituting severe consequences for murdering a police officer – either mandatory life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Griffo says the increase in crime shows that these changes aren't working the way they were intended.
"So programs that were supposed to support and change things for the better or not working, they’re wrong, they were done wrong," said Griffo. "They were done without input from the stakeholders, they were done with that info from the district attorneys, law enforcement, even criminal defense attorneys. These were politicians making decisions without talking to the people who are doing the job."
Since the new reform laws were implemented, law enforcement leaders continue to utilize resources on repeat offenders.
“Day after day, I continue to see dangerous people who have been charged with serious offenses be released or being issued appearance tickets only to re-offend and to be charged again,” said Maciol. “I continue to see victims being re-victimized again and again. All of us agree that the criminal justice system needed reform, but New York’s bail reform took it too far and it has failed us miserably. I applaud Senator Griffo for his tireless work in making our communities safer and for his continuous support of law enforcement.”
In November of 2021, 20-year-old Jahzire Brown was arrested four times in one month for allegedly breaking into and stealing from local businesses.
Then in December, a Utica man was arrested four times in one day after allegedly breaking windows in a business, breaking into vehicles and eventually stealing a Utica fire vehicle and crashing it on the Thruway.
Both suspects were released on appearance tickets after their first three arrests.
Gov. Kathy Hochul was questioned last month about how bail reform has affected the increase in crime statewide. She said she was looking for proof.
“I’m looking for the data that shows me that bail reform is the reason that somehow crime is going up in 90 of 100 cities in New York,” she said during a Jan. 26 press conference on battling gun violence.
She added that she would be willing to "have those conversations" about potential updates to the reforms.
When asked about bail reform again during a press conference Wednesday, Hochul said she is in communication with lawmakers to get feedback in this “info-gathering” phase.