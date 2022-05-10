Hochul announces $35 million in state funding to safeguard access to abortion

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State is establishing a new $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund to increase access and expand capacity at clinics that provide abortions.
Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Tuesday.
As the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe vs. Wade hangs in the balance, Hochul says New York is preparing for an influx of women seeking abortions should the court allow states to change abortion laws.
The governor says “New York won’t go back” on reproductive rights.
Today, New York State is making a nation-leading $35 million investment to give reproductive health providers the resources they need.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 10, 2022
Everyone who needs an abortion should be able to get one. We will not go backwards. pic.twitter.com/XpARmZrgrF
"If we're going to guarantee the right to an abortion, you have to guarantee access to an abortion,” she said. "And that's why we're taking immediate action starting today to deliver $35 million in unprecedented funding to urgently support abortion providers to provide this access and this vital care.”
The additional $10 million in funding will go toward security grants for the providers to ensure the facilities are safe.