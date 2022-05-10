 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very
dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Hochul announces $35 million in state funding to safeguard access to abortion

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State is establishing a new $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund to increase access and expand capacity at clinics that provide abortions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Tuesday.

Supreme Court Abortion New York

Protesters rally in support of abortion rights, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. 

As the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe vs. Wade hangs in the balance, Hochul says New York is preparing for an influx of women seeking abortions should the court allow states to change abortion laws.

The governor says “New York won’t go back” on reproductive rights.

"If we're going to guarantee the right to an abortion, you have to guarantee access to an abortion,” she said. "And that's why we're taking immediate action starting today to deliver $35 million in unprecedented funding to urgently support abortion providers to provide this access and this vital care.”

The additional $10 million in funding will go toward security grants for the providers to ensure the facilities are safe.

Recommended for you