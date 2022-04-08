 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mohawk River At Little Falls.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Water overflows onto
Route 5S near Fort Herkimer and farm fields are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon.
It will then fall to 12.9 feet and begin rising again
tomorrow morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/22/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mohawk River
Little Falls
Flood Stage: 15.0
Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 14.2
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 15.0
Fri 8 pm 14.1
Sat 2 am 13.1
Sat 8 am 12.9
Sat 2 pm 13.0
Sat 8 pm 13.0
Sun 2 am 12.9
Sun 8 am 12.5
Sun 2 pm 12.1
Sun 8 pm 11.7
Mon 2 am 11.3

&&

Hochul: 'Conceptual' agreement reached on overdue NY budget

Late Budget New York Hochul

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks about the state budget during a news conference, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will devote billions of dollars to help families pay for child care, boost health care worker wages and temporarily cut state gasoline taxes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday as she announced a “conceptual” agreement with legislators on a $220 billion state budget.

The Democrat said legislative leaders also agreed to modify the state’s bail laws, making it easier for judges to jail criminal defendants who were repeat offenders or used firearms.

Lawmakers planned to begin voting Thursday evening on the budget, which was due April 1 but had been held up by last-minute policy and spending disagreements. Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the “hope” is to wrap up work Friday.

The budget was delayed in part over disagreements on whether to roll back parts of a landmark 2019 law that largely did away with cash bail for nonviolent offenses.

Centrist Democrats demanded changes, concerned about an uptick in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some specifics of the bail changes are still being worked out, but elements of the deal would let judges require more people to post bail to gain their freedom while awaiting trial if they had repeatedly been arrested for similar crimes, Stewart-Cousins said.

New York is also poised to replace the embattled, politically appointed Joint Commission on Public Ethics with a new ethics body whose leaders would be selected by legislators and the governor, but approved by law school deans.

Lawmakers have also agreed to Hochul’s plan to earmark more than $600 million in state funds to help the NFL’s Buffalo Bills construct a new stadium.

Hochul had disrupted the budget negotiations by introducing the stadium proposal only in recent weeks, and some fellow Democrats were upset by the size of the government subsidy. With all state and county money for construction and operating costs included, the government contributions to the stadium would exceed $1.1 billion.

Many parts of the budget deal were aimed at easing the financial burden on segments of the public as the state continues to recover from the pandemic, while dealing with inflation and rising prices.

New York will cut state gas taxes by 16 cents a gallon from June 1 until the end of the year in response to soaring gasoline prices, Hochul said, with the state asking counties to consider doing the same.

“The cumulative effect is very impactful for people as they go to the pump and have that sense of stress in their in their chest when they think about the cost of the gas,” the governor said at a news conference.

The budget deal would direct $800 million to the state’s exhausted COVID-19 rental relief fund and $250 million to help New Yorkers who fell behind on utility bills amid the pandemic.

