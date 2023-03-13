 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will
taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still
expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Hochul declaring state of emergency with nor'easter expected to impact much of Upstate New York

  • Updated
The state is deploying additional resources to upstate regions ahead of a winter storm expected to last from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

A state of emergency will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday in Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, and all other counties expected to be impacted by a nor’easter that will bring heavy, wet snow and gusty winds across New York.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday for much of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Snowfall rates Monday night into Tuesday could be up to 1 to 2 inches per hour.

State and local officials advise people to avoid unnecessary travel throughout Tuesday.

About 4 to 10 inches of snow is expected across Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Western Oneida County and northern Herkimer County may be on the lower end, about 4 to 8 inches, while the rest of the region will likely get at least 6 inches, especially in higher elevations.

More snow will accumulate throughout Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leaving some areas with up to 8 more inches by the end of the snowstorm.

The state of emergency applies to the following counties: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Yates.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has equipment and resources at the ready, including generators, portable heaters, cots, blankets, pillows and bottles of water.

Three state plow drivers will also be sent to help where needed in Central New York.

Crews from the Department of Transportation were already at work Monday preparing for the storm, getting additional plows, tow plows, large loaders and snow blowers ready to be deployed.

Snow plow truck

Starting at 8 p.m., all tandem and empty tractor-trailers will be banned from the Thruway from exit 17 to exit 36.

National Grid is also reminding residents to make sure they prepare for possible power outages by charging devices ahead of time and keeping working flashlights and fresh batteries on hand.

To report an outage to National Grid, customers can text ‘OUT’ to 64743.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

