Hochul declaring state of emergency with nor'easter expected to impact much of Upstate New York

A state of emergency will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday in Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, and all other counties expected to be impacted by a nor’easter that will bring heavy, wet snow and gusty winds across New York.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday for much of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Snowfall rates Monday night into Tuesday could be up to 1 to 2 inches per hour.
With a Nor'easter on the way, I am declaring a State of Emergency beginning at 8pm tonight.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 13, 2023
We pre-set emergency personnel to prepare for this storm, are in constant contact with local officials, & have activated the @NationalGuardNY to assist with emergency response.
State and local officials advise people to avoid unnecessary travel throughout Tuesday.
About 4 to 10 inches of snow is expected across Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Western Oneida County and northern Herkimer County may be on the lower end, about 4 to 8 inches, while the rest of the region will likely get at least 6 inches, especially in higher elevations.
More snow will accumulate throughout Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leaving some areas with up to 8 more inches by the end of the snowstorm.
The state of emergency applies to the following counties: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Yates.
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has equipment and resources at the ready, including generators, portable heaters, cots, blankets, pillows and bottles of water.
Keep an eye on the weather forecast in our area, and plan accordingly. The Mohawk Valley region is expecting snow and complex weather today through Wednesday. Our crews prepare all year for this and we’re ready. pic.twitter.com/DzqiAcZm5T— NYSDOT Mohawk Valley (@NYSDOTUtica) March 13, 2023
Three state plow drivers will also be sent to help where needed in Central New York.
Crews from the Department of Transportation were already at work Monday preparing for the storm, getting additional plows, tow plows, large loaders and snow blowers ready to be deployed.
Starting at 8 p.m., all tandem and empty tractor-trailers will be banned from the Thruway from exit 17 to exit 36.
National Grid is also reminding residents to make sure they prepare for possible power outages by charging devices ahead of time and keeping working flashlights and fresh batteries on hand.
To report an outage to National Grid, customers can text ‘OUT’ to 64743.