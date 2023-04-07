Hochul, James push to have NY congressional lines redrawn again

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul filed an amicus brief Friday to support the redrawing of congressional district lines following what they say was a rushed process prior to the last election that did not follow the appropriate process.
"Our state's Constitution makes it clear that an independent body, with participation from the general public, is charged with drawing maps for Congressional districts,” James said. “Relying on a process with no accountability and with limited time for public input is not how we engage the public and ensure their interests are addressed throughout this process. I am committed to ensuring our electoral process is as transparent as possible and that we follow the process outlined in our Constitution. New Yorkers deserve free and fair elections, and to have a say in how their communities will be represented in Congress."
Prior to the 2022 election, an independent redistricting commission redrew the congressional, Assembly and Senate lines based on the 2020 census. The state lost a congressional seat due to the decrease in population.
The commission was not able to agree upon new district lines, so the duty then fell to the state’s Democrat-led legislature. However, a judge later ruled those maps were gerrymandered. The court ultimately appointed a special master to complete the maps before the election.
Hochul and James say according to the state constitution, the state legislature must have time to remedy electoral maps found invalid by the court, but did not have that opportunity.
The two believe the maps should be redrawn before the next census in 2030, but did not specify a timeline.