Hochul looks to raise the age for some gun purchases to 21

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to raise to 21 the age to legally purchase the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, and possibly other firearms as well.
The Democrat said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal purchasing age for AR-style rifles and will look at other firearms as well.
Law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school Tuesday had an AR-style rifle.
"But I have a question to ask: How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR-15 in the State of New York, State of Texas? That person's not old enough to buy a legal drink," said Hochul. "I want to work with the legislature to change that. I want it to be 21. I think that's just common sense because as we've just seen for the two horrific crimes that we can't get out of our minds, what happened in Buffalo, what happened in a school, children in Texas? The common denominator, there are three, the weapon was an AR-15. The perpetrator was a male. And the age of the perpetrator was 18. I don't want 18-year-olds to have guns at least not in the State of New York. So I'm happy to share information about our work. We're going to continue focusing on this," said Hochul.
So did the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo earlier this month.
In the wake of the Texas shooting, Hochul also directed state police to patrol around schools daily.
"And I said, 'Are we doing everything possible?' And I said, I want state police patrols visiting our schools, doing daily check-ins, every single day from today until the end of the school year. Because I want parents who have enough to worry about in their daily lives, the cost of gas at the pump, the cost of the groceries. Maybe putting aside a little money for college tuition. They have enough to worry about. Let them know that the State Police and their local law enforcement are going to be there to protect them, both uniformed and plain-clothes officers. But let's talk about getting these weapons off our streets," said Hochul.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is also increasing its presence at local schools out of an abundance of caution.