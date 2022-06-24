Hochul meets with mayors to discuss next steps following Supreme Court concealed carry decision

Gov. Kathy Hochul met with the mayors of six of the state’s largest cities Thursday night about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a gun law restricting concealed carry in New York.
Hochul discussed policy options with the mayors of Albany, Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonker, areas that are disproportionately affected by gun violence.
The governor called the decision “reckless” and says it doesn’t represent the opinion of most residents.
"It's not what New Yorkers want. And we should have the right of determination of what we want to do in terms of our gun laws in our state,” Hochul said. “If the federal government will not have sweeping laws to protect us, then our states and our governors have a moral responsibility to do what we can and have laws that protect our citizens because of what is going on, the insanity of the gun culture that has now possessed everyone all the way up to even to the Supreme Court."
Hochul said she’s also calling a special session with the legislature to review the state’s options.