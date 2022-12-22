Hochul nominates LaSalle as next chief judge of state court of appeals

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York’s highest court.
Hochul announced the nomination on Thursday. It still needs to be approved by the state Senate.
If LaSalle is confirmed, he would become the first Latino in the position, which oversees the state’s entire judicial system and leads the seven-member high court.
In a statement announcing the nomination, Hochul described LaSalle as an “outstanding jurist” who will focus on “expanding access to justice for New Yorkers.”