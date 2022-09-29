Hochul: Only zero-emission vehicles will be sold in the New York by 2035

Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York will follow California’s lead and require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.
The regulation will build on older legislation from 2012 by requiring passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York to be manufactured in a way that they do not emit waste products that pollute the environment.
The plan to switch to the sale of new light-duty zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) will be gradual. New York’s model shows that 35% of vehicles for sale will be ZEVs by 2026, 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
Hochul says this is one part of the state’s plan to reduce greenhouse gases by 85% by 2050.
"With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles,” Hochul said. “We're driving New York's transition to clean transportation forward, and today's announcement will benefit our climate and the health of our communities for generations to come.”
The state is also adding $10 million to the NYSERDA Drive Clean Rebate Program, which provides up to $2,000 to those who buy or lease an electric vehicle. There is also a federal tax rebate of $7,500 available. For more information on the Drive Clean Rebate Program, click here.