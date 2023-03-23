Hochul proposes legislation to crack down on stores illegally selling cannabis

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed new legislation to crack down on stores illegally selling cannabis.
The legislation would impose civil and tax penalties for the unlicensed and illicit sale of cannabis at stores in New York.
"Over the past several weeks I have been working with the legislature on new legislation to improve New York's regulatory structure for cannabis products," Hochul said. "The continued existence of illegal dispensaries is unacceptable, and we need additional enforcement tools to protect New Yorkers from dangerous products and support our equity initiatives. I am proud of our continued progress creating the entirely new legal cannabis industry and helping legal dispensaries open their doors to offer safer cannabis products to New Yorkers."
If approved, the legislation would amend the Tax Law and Cannabis Law to allow the Office of Cannabis Management, the Department of Taxation and Finance and local authorities to enforce restrictions on unlicensed storefront dispensaries.
"Entrepreneurs looking to participate in our legal cannabis industry -- especially justice-involved individuals looking for a CAURD license -- are being economically harmed by bad actors filling their storefronts with products that are questionable, unregulated and potentially dangerous,” said Chris Alexander, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management. “The Office of Cannabis Management is fully committed to working with our partners across the state to permanently shut these operations down and allow legal, licensed businesses to grow and thrive."
The law would not create any new penalties for individual cannabis possession.