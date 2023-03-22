Hochul reiterates plans to update bail reform in state budget less than two weeks before deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul reiterated her plans to update bail reform laws in the state budget during a speech about public safety in Albany on Wednesday.

Hochul says she still plans to eliminate the “least restrictive means” verbiage that limits judges’ ability to set bail for certain offenders.

“Since the bail laws were passed in 2019, there have been a number of revisions - that's not a sign of the original bill's failure it's a sign of our collective agreement to get it right,” the governor said while speaking at the state Capitol Wednesday.

Hochul says some judges are not setting bail for eligible violent felonies, gun possession crimes and repeat offenses, which is due, in part, to some confusion about the law. The governor says her proposal restores a judge's discretion to consider factors already included in the law and make the appropriate determination based on each individual case.

“I want to remove any question about whether a judge has discretion to set bail or even remand individuals or hold them if they're accused of a serious crime,” she said. “I want to make it absolutely clear - judges have both the authority and the accountability for these important decisions.”

Hochul also plans to bolster gun violence prevention efforts like the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, the SNUG outreach program and youth employment programs.

State data shows shootings were down 17% in New York City and 15% in the rest of the state from 2021 to 2022.

The state budget is due on April 1.