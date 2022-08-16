Hochul signs law requiring toy guns be bright-colored or transparent

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Tuesday banning realistic-looking toy guns that are black, blue, silver or aluminum to prevent them from being used to commit crimes like robberies.
Realistic-looking imitation guns can also create a dangerous situation if law enforcement mistakes them for real weapons, potentially putting the person with the toy gun and others around them in harm's way.
In order to distinguish them from real firearms, the legislation requires that imitation weapons be white or a bright color like red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink or purple, or be made out of completely transparent or translucent materials.
"Restricting these realistic-looking devices will ensure misleading and potentially dangerous devices are off our streets, keeping kids, law enforcement and all New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said.
These restrictions already apply in some areas, like New York City, but will now be the law statewide.
"Improperly designed imitation guns pose an unnecessary and indefensible risk to the lives of our children. Since 1994, there have been at least 63 shootings in New York State as a result of imitation weapons being mistaken for real firearms, at least 8 of which were fatal. From now on, however, toy guns in New York will no longer be mistaken for real weapons,” said State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents part of New York City.
There are some exceptions to the law, like imitation weapons used in plays or other theatrical productions.