Hochul signs legislative package expanding 'complete streets' across the state

ALBANY, N.Y -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package on Wednesday that will help increase accessibility for pedestrians, bikers and transit riders when using roadways, across the state.
The new laws increase support from the Department of Transportation for municipal "complete streets" projects. Voting seats will also be required on regional transportation boards for those who rely on transit services.
"Whether you're on the sidewalk, in the bike lane or riding the bus, you deserve a high-quality trip that gets you safely to your destination. Transportation is all about connections: bringing people closer to their jobs, their homes, and the people they love. I'm proud to sign two new laws that will make our streets safer and our communities more connected," Hochul said.
A 'complete street' is a roadway that is planned and designed with consideration of safety, convenient access and mobility of users of all different ages and abilities. This includes pedestrians, bicyclists, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities among others.
The new laws will help to implement these street designs.