Hochul signs legislative package focusing clean energy, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that aims to develop clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
There were three bills in the legislative package that focus on efficiency in buildings, thermal energy networks and wages for workers on renewable energy projects.
Here is a breakdown of each bill:
Advanced Building Codes, Appliance and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2022
Legislation A.10439/S.9405 requires the New York State Energy Conservation Construction Code to be updated to achieve energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions in support of the Climate Act. Advanced energy codes could reduce ongoing energy bills, leading to nearly $4 billion in energy savings for building owners by 2030.
Additionally, this legislation authorizes the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), in consultation with the Department of State, to adopt efficiency standards for appliances and equipment that reduce energy usage.
The legislation also authorizes the governor to designate the President of NYSERDA and the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation as members of the State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council, to align the work of the Climate Action Council with the Codes Council to achieve the goals of the Climate Act through advances in the building energy code.
Utility Thermal Energy Network and Jobs Act
Legislation A.10493/S.9422 allows utilities to own, operate, and manage thermal energy networks, as well as supply distributed thermal energy, with PSC oversight. Heating and cooling networks - also referred to as community thermal or district energy systems - are a resilient, energy efficient, and clean solution that can also help New York State meet its climate goals.
By leveraging multiple sources of existing waste heat (such as water, wastewater, and geothermal, among others) and connecting a diverse set of building types on a shared loop, thermal energy networks can provide significant operating and energy cost savings when compared to more traditional heating and cooling methods, while also reducing demand on the electric grid.
This legislation will promote the development of thermal energy networks throughout the state, providing benefits by reducing fossil fuel usage for heating and cooling through community-scale infrastructure solutions, along with employment opportunities for existing utility workers and new workers.
Prevailing Wage for Renewable Energy Projects One Megawatt and Larger
Legislation A.9598/S.8648 requires a prevailing wage for renewable energy projects one megawatt and larger that involve the procurement of renewable energy credits from a public entity.
New York's ten-gigawatt roadmap, approved by the PSC in April, provides a comprehensive strategy to expand the state's NY-Sun initiative into one of the largest distributed solar programs of its kind.
The public investment to achieve 10 gigawatts of solar will spur approximately $4.4 billion in private investment to bring awarded projects to fruition, for a total of $5.9 billion in expected investment over the mid- to late-2020s. Six thousand additional solar jobs will be created across the state, including with the state's first application of prevailing wage requirements for solar projects between one and five megawatts.