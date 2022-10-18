Hochul signs legislative package to strengthen protections for domestic violence survivors in NY

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package Tuesday to strengthen protections for those who have experienced domestic violence.
Under current law, a person who is the subject of an order of protection will have their firearm license revoked or suspended. The new legislation requires courts to seize guns from abusive partners who refuse to willfully surrender them after a court order was issued.
The legislation also takes steps to protect the victims’ information.
"My administration is committed to eradicating domestic violence and supporting survivors - a mission that has been a lifelong journey for generations of women in my family," Hochul said. "I am proud to sign these new laws that will enhance confidentiality, keep New Yorkers out of harm's way, and give them the flexibility they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families."
Here in New York, we're committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 18, 2022
I just signed five bills into law that will enhance confidentiality, prevent violence, and give survivors the flexibility they need to protect themselves & their families. #DVAM
Here are all of the pieces of legislation in the package:
- Legislation S.6363-A/A.8102 requires courts to order the seizure of firearms, rifles, and shotguns when an abusive partner willfully refuses to surrender them in defiance of a court order issued in connection with an order of protection. The law will ensure individuals who are subject to a protective order and already deemed to pose a danger will have their firearms seized if they fail to willfully obey a previous order to surrender them.
- Legislation S.6443-B/A.8105-B requires criminal and family court judges inquire whether an individual they are subjecting to an order of protection possesses a firearm. While existing laws required these individuals to have their firearm license revoked or suspended, they did not require judges to pose this question.
- Legislation S.3855/A.7748-A allows sexual violence survivors to apply to the state Board of Elections to have their voter registration information sealed from public view, thereby extending critical privacy protections that will exempt their records from being disclosed via freedom of information law request. Under the existing law, only the survivors of domestic violence crimes may keep this information confidential.
- Legislation S.7157-A/A.6207-B expands the existing requirement of utility, wireless, cable, satellite, and telecommunication companies to allow individuals under shared contracts and survivors of domestic violence to opt out of such contracts without fee, penalty, or charge. The legislation expands on existing laws by further prohibiting actions by companies that may limit the ability or willingness of survivors to leave these shared contracts.
- Legislation S.7263-A/A.2519-A requires health insurers and health maintenance organizations to provide domestic violence survivors with the option of providing alternative contact information so they may access their claims information and benefits in a manner that shields and protects them from their abuser. The change will allow survivors to seek medical and mental health services and use their health insurance to pay for them without fear that insurance claims, forms, or billing correspondence will be sent to the address of the policyholder.
New York State's Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support all day, every day at: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text) or @opdv.ny.gov (chat). Individuals also can visit www.ovs.ny.gov/connect to find a victim assistance program in their community.
Watch the governor's full announcement below: