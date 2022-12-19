Incoming New York congressman may have misrepresented parts of his resume, New York Times reports

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

Incoming New York congressman may have misrepresented parts of his resume, New York Times reports

Incoming New York congressman may have misrepresented parts of his resume, New York Times reports

US Rep.-elect George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on November 19.

 Wade Vandervort/AFP/Getty Images

Incoming Republican congressman George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a report in The New York Times finds.

The Times, citing public documents and court records, reported that key parts of Santos' biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence, including his education and employment history.

The Times report says Santos did not respond to repeated requests to furnish documents that would help to substantiate the claims while campaigning.

The report raises ethical and legal questions for Santos as he prepares to officially take on his role as a lawmaker in January as part of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

Joseph Murray, an attorney for Santos, told CNN in a statement that the Times was attempting to "smear" the congressman-elect with "defamatory allegations."

"Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by - a gay, Latino, immigrant and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party," Murray said.

According to the Times, Santos' biography has at times listed education at New York University and earning degrees in finance and economics at Baruch College, but both universities told the Times they had no record of anyone with his name or birthday attending. Santos' campaign biography also included mention of experience at financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but both firms told Times and subsequently CNN they had no record of his employment.

Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in a newly drawn district covering parts of Queens and some nearby Long Island suburbs, flipping control to Republicans, who dominated the New York suburbs on their way to winning a House majority. The GOP mini-wave outside the city set off roiling recriminations among New York Democrats, including calls for the state party chair to step down.

It was Santos' second run -- he lost to Rep. Tom Suozzi in 2020 -- and most of the criticism he faced centered on his attendance of former President Donald Trump's rally in Washington on January 6, 2021, and a video in which he claimed to have written a "nice check" to help alleged rioters with their legal fees.

His campaign message was largely focused on crime and inflation.

This story has been updated with additional reporting and reaction.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Gregory Krieg, Matt Egan and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.