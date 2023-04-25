Jefferson County man killed while working in drainage ditch

CHAMPION, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man was killed last week while installing drainage tile in a trench in the town of Champion.
Just after 11 a.m. on April 20, New York State Police were called to Freedom Drive for a report of an industrial accident.
Police say two men were installing the tile when the ditch they were in caved in.
Shawn King, 30, of Watertown, was able to get out of the ditch, but the other man, 59-year-old Mark Holder, of Redwood, became trapped by the dirt.
Emergency responders removed Holder and he was taken to Carthage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
King was also evaluated at the hospital and later released.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.