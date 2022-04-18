 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
11 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could cause scattered
power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches
an hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches an hour at
times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Judge eyes shorter sentence for ex-NYC jails union boss

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge says a former longtime union boss for the nation's largest correction officers' union may have gotten too harsh a prison sentence when he was given nearly five years behind bars for corruption.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said in a ruling Friday that Norman Seabrook's prison term might deserve a second look. He noted disparities in the sentence given to Seabrook, who is Black, and co-conspirators who are white.

But he also said the former head of the New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association did not deserve a new trial. Prosecutors said he accepted $60,000 in bribes in 2014 to funnel $20 million in union funds to a risky hedge fund.