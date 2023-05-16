Jurors deliberate in trial over limo wreck that killed 20 people in Schoharie

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times. Wednesday will be much cooler than today, however relative humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times. Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect, residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.