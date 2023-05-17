 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in Schoharie crash that killed 20 people

Limousine Crash Trial

FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., May 1, 2023. A jury found Hussain, the operator of a limousine service, guilty of second-degree manslaughter Wednesday, May 17, 2023, for a crash in rural New York that killed 20 people.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A limousine service manager was convicted Wednesday of manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York, one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in two decades.

Jurors reached their verdict during their second day of deliberations in the trial of Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine. He faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison at his May 31 sentencing.

Hussain looked disappointed on hearing the verdict. He was taken into custody. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney.

Applause could be heard in the audience as the jury was discharged.

Packed with birthday revelers, the stretch-style SUV went off the road in 2018 after the vehicle's brakes failed. The heavy limo hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed.