Loaded handgun seized at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A loaded handgun was confiscated at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport on April 8.
Officers with the Transportation Security Administration stopped a Texas man after spotting the .40 caliber gun on the X-ray machine. Airport police were called in to seize the gun. The man told officials he had driven to New York from Texas and forgot that he had his loaded gun with him when he entered the airport. There were 11 bullets in the gun.
Another loaded gun was seized at the airport earlier this year.
“This marks the second time so far this year that the team has prevented a loaded gun from being carried onto a flight,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s federal security director for upstate New York. “When dangerous items are presented in the screening checkpoint, we have serious safety and security concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the process for the passengers waiting behind the offender. Now this individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”
Travelers can face civil penalties of up to $15,000 for carrying weapons in the airport, depending on the circumstances.
While traveling, firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container inside checked baggage only, according to TSA guidelines.