Local lawmakers say state budget deadline will be extended a second time

UTICA, N.Y. -- The New York State Budget deadline was April 1. A week later, lawmakers are still not coming to an agreement on the proposed $227 billion budget for the state.
While Governor Kathy Hochul continues to fight for her plans when it comes to bail reform, the State Assembly and Senate are not reaching a consensus on a budge. Lawmakers representing the Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions say a major reason for the delays, is that policy that has no place in the budget.
Legislation was passed Monday to fund the state government for one more week as they hash out their differences in the $227 billion draft spending plan unveiled by the governor months ago.
Democrat Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, says the Assembly will convene again on Monday, likely to pass another one-week extension.
Republican State Senator Joseph Griffo, R-53, said the members of the senate were informed by the state comptroller that they will need to meet by Monday, April 10 to vote on another extension to meet payroll for next Wednesday.
"I would hope they are really rolling up their sleeves and we are going to get this done," Griffo said. "Budgets have lagged on in the past, but that is not a reason or a precedent that you want to follow in any way. So I think at this point, they need to sit down and find the consensus necessary or take the stumbling blocks out and deal with them after."
The stumbling blocks Griffo was referring to are bail reform and affordable housing policy issues that are part of the budget.
"I understand the governor has leverage in the budget and that is why she is pursuing this approach, but ultimately we still have financial obligations," Griffo said. "Pretty soon, school districts will be voting on the budget they will put before their voters in May, so we have an obligation that we need to fulfill. So, I am disappointed right now and frustrated, but I am hopeful that next week after this next extender that we will find final documents being sent to us on what this budget is going to be like."
Democrat Buttenschon said her constituents would like to see more judge discretion in bail reform and also home rule when it comes to affordable housing in local communities in the state.
"Our judges need to make those decisions, and that is the premise of the Constitution. That is what they do. They interpret the law. Also, housing needs to be an issue dealt with by local municipalities. It's not a decision that should be made from the top down."
"These are very important issues," Buttenschon said. "If my colleagues don't agree with me, I am going to be vocal."
"This has been a bad process, a lack of transparency. It's been bad on policy because it is not really moving in a direction New Yorkers want to see. I think there will be modest movement but not significant."
Positives in the budget for Griffo include mental health and school funding.