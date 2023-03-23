Local lawmakers speak out against proposed streaming tax, rideshare fees

Local lawmakers are speaking out against a proposal in the state budget that will add taxes and fees to the use of streaming services, delivery services and rideshares.
Users could see an additional 8% tax on their bills for digital services like Netflix, Hulu and Spotify, as well as others that are used for television streaming, audiobooks, podcasts and online gaming. That would be 4% for state sales tax and 4% for local sales tax, adding at least a dollar or two to the monthly cost of most subscription services.
The proposal also includes a 25-cent fee on delivery transactions from places like Amazon, and a 50-cent surcharge for network rides like Uber and Lyft.
Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-122, and other Republicans are raising the alarm.
“It all adds up, and it is also disingenuous,” Miller says. “Because you are saying to people, we are having no new taxes this year, but we are going to find a lot of ways to nickel and dime you by putting fees on things that you like to do and things that you do often.”
Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, says this is an added cost New Yorkers don’t need.
“Many New Yorkers and families face significant financial hardships and struggle to make ends meet,” Griffo says. “Proposals like this don’t help. We need policies and approaches that cut taxes, reduce regulations, provide for more economic opportunity and will make our state more affordable overall, or we will continue to see thousands of New Yorkers flee each year.”
The state budget is due April 1.