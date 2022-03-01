Man accused of smearing feces on woman in NYC subway station

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man has been arrested for smearing human feces on a woman in a New York City subway station.
The attack happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 inside a Bronx station.
Police say the victim was sitting on a bench when a man approached her without warning and struck her in the face and the back of her head with feces. Surveillance video released by police shows the assailant fleeing after the attack.
The 37-year-old suspected attacker was arrested Monday on charges including forcible touching, menacing and harassment.
It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment.