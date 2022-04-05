Man charged in US Capitol riot sentenced in NY gun plea

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City man accused of taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and still facing federal charges has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in state court to a count of criminal weapons possession.
Thirty-three-year-old Samuel Fisher had been arrested a couple of weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, with authorities citing posts on social media that included firearms and talked about being at the Capitol.
Prosecutors say a search of Fisher’s apartment on Manhattan’s upper east side turned up multiple weapons and loaded high-capacity ammunition magazines. His attorney called the sentence “tough but fair."