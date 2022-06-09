Man convicted of blinding Rochester police officer sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A man convicted of blinding a Rochester police officer by beating and stabbing him was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to life in prison.
A jury convicted 30-year-old Keith Williams last month of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and other charges in the October 2019 attack on Officer Dennison Wright.
He was assaulted while responding to a domestic disturbance call at Williams’ home. Wright said at the sentencing that although Williams took his eyesight, he won't take anything else from the Wright family.
The Democrat and Chronicle says Williams' lawyer said her client regrets what he did.