Man to receive nearly $18 million following wrongful conviction in NYC

Lawyers for a man who was freed in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing says he will receive nearly $18 million in legal settlements from the city and state of New York.
Lawyers for Johnny Hincapie said Friday it marks one of the largest settlements for a wrongful conviction in New York City history.
The Colombian-born Hincapie was among a group of young men accused of fatally stabbing Utah tourist Brian Watkins on a subway station platform in 1990.
Eighteen years old at the time, with no criminal history, Hincapie said he was coerced to falsely confess to the notorious Labor Day crime.